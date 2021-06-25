Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €74.63 ($87.79).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €79.40 ($93.41) on Thursday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company has a 50-day moving average of €76.28.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

