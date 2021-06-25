Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €74.63 ($87.79).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €79.40 ($93.41) on Thursday. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company has a 50-day moving average of €76.28.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.