British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTI. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI stock opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.17. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $89.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.9% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.