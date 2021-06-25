Brokerages Anticipate Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Will Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to report earnings per share of $1.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Ashland Global posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ashland Global.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASH shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

ASH traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $88.56. 2,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,538. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $66.15 and a 12 month high of $95.96. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ashland Global by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at $30,748,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 185,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at $11,226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashland Global (ASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.