Brokerages Anticipate Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Beyond Air posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.45). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 133.04% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on XAIR. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beyond Air has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,182 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XAIR traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,764. Beyond Air has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.30.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

