Brokerages Anticipate Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Diana Shipping posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 19.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DSX. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Pareto Securities raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 111.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 22.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.40. 22,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,472. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

