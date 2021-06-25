Brokerages Anticipate Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Brokerages expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to post sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the lowest is $2.83 billion. Henry Schein posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year sales of $11.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.30 billion to $12.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $12.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 7,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $593,192.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,405,300.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.01. 1,608,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,036. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Henry Schein has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $83.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.65.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.