Brokerages Anticipate OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. OptimizeRx posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPRX. Roth Capital raised their target price on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

In other OptimizeRx news, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $644,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $389,943.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $664,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,624.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,151 shares of company stock worth $3,430,933. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 134.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPRX stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2,047.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.03. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $63.98.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

