Brokerages Anticipate Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $174.43 Million

Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will announce sales of $174.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $173.70 million to $175.60 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $106.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $663.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $641.70 million to $683.65 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $685.00 million, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $726.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,890 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $159,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,684. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,403,000 after purchasing an additional 391,459 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,396,000 after purchasing an additional 165,680 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 8.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,998,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,325,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,692,000 after purchasing an additional 85,350 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $50.34 and a 52-week high of $99.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

