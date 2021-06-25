Brokerages Anticipate Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.82 Million

Brokerages forecast that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will announce sales of $120.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.04 million and the lowest is $120.60 million. Upwork posted sales of $87.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $475.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $468.70 million to $487.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $586.10 million, with estimates ranging from $558.10 million to $628.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In related news, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,992.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $762,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,634 shares in the company, valued at $26,188,220.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,381 in the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Upwork stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,196,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,930. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.98. Upwork has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.69 and a beta of 2.00.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

