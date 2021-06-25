Brokerages Expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.03) and the highest is $0.37. MercadoLibre posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to $0.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $8.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MELI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,826.06.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,541.72. The stock had a trading volume of 284,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,006. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,439.43. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $941.44 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4,979.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

