Brokerages Expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will report earnings per share of $2.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99. Quest Diagnostics posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 102.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $11.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.86 to $11.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.36.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DGX stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $103.26 and a twelve month high of $142.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.42. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

