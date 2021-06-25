Brokerages Set Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target at $63.67

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMRC. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,575. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.83. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Equities analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,626.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 8,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $453,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $2,379,520. 55.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

