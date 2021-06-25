Brokerages Set Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Price Target at C$10.50

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Laurentian reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$263,960.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,533,899 shares in the company, valued at C$12,269,357.46. Also, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 559,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,158,771.61.

TSE:FVI traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,573. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.38. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$6.25 and a 12 month high of C$12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.06.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$149.18 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

