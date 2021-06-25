Brokerages Set Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) PT at $5.97

Shares of Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.97.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Linx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Linx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its position in Linx by 1,515,171.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 189,408,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 189,396,460 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Linx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Linx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Linx by 978.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 47,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LINX opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. Linx has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.1127 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 1.51%.

About Linx

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

