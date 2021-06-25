Brokerages Set Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) PT at $27.83

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.83.

MTOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Meritor in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE MTOR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Meritor has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 2.12.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meritor will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meritor in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Meritor by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Meritor by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Meritor by 607.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 83,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

