Brokers Issue Forecasts for Anaconda Mining Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) – Equities research analysts at M Partners issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Anaconda Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. M Partners analyst B. Pirie expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year. M Partners currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ANX opened at C$0.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.76. The company has a market cap of C$163.15 million and a PE ratio of 34.81. Anaconda Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.36 million during the quarter.

About Anaconda Mining

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

