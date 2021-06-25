Brokers Issue Forecasts for Newmark Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Newmark Group in a research report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NMRK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Shares of NMRK opened at $12.97 on Friday. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Newmark Group by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Newmark Group by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 21,796 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Newmark Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Newmark Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 207,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Newmark Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,837,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,003,000 after purchasing an additional 901,530 shares during the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

