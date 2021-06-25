Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sally Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SBH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.23. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,385,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,025,000 after buying an additional 185,945 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 35.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth $763,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter valued at $849,000.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

