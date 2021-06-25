Brokers Set Expectations for Hess Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hess in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hess’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.21.

NYSE:HES opened at $88.50 on Thursday. Hess has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $91.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.56 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 120,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $9,478,512.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,675,306.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $48,648,372.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,073,516.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 981,660 shares of company stock valued at $79,785,755. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,526,956,000 after acquiring an additional 662,329 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,264,000 after purchasing an additional 926,040 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,201,000 after buying an additional 73,736 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hess by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,031,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $371,213,000 after buying an additional 427,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,889,000 after buying an additional 171,507 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

