Brokers Set Expectations for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.85. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

