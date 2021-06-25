Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $17.26. Approximately 25,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,357,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

In other news, Director Charles Cherington sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,094,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,860,208.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company is based in Brooklyn, New York.

