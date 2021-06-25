Brown Capital Management LLC Has $175.71 Million Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Brown Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,472,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 349,523 shares during the quarter. Blackbaud accounts for about 1.3% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Brown Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.06% of Blackbaud worth $175,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLKB. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 121.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,402,000 after buying an additional 929,285 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,222,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,061,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,507,000 after buying an additional 306,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at about $12,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLKB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.13. 1,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,674. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.74. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,316.55, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.11. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.86 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,782,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,876. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLKB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

