Brown Capital Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Brown Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,613 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 48,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,027,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BR traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $160.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,366. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.54. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.05 and a 52 week high of $167.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

