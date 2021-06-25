Brown Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 679,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,548 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $87,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 737,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,541,000 after acquiring an additional 35,956 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 676,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 516,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,755,000 after purchasing an additional 20,537 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,474,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 436,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,468,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $135.14. 4,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,371. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,133.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $92.61 and a 52 week high of $169.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.22.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.