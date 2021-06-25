Brown Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Brown Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,266,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,203 shares during the quarter. Quidel accounts for approximately 2.2% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Brown Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Quidel worth $289,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QDEL traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,026. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.01. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.24 million. Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quidel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

In other Quidel news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

