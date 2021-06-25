Brown Capital Management LLC Sells 48,849 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Brown Capital Management LLC cut its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,487,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,849 shares during the period. Alarm.com comprises about 3.5% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brown Capital Management LLC owned approximately 11.03% of Alarm.com worth $473,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter worth $177,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 173.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at $807,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 10.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at $10,530,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $117,339.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,355.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $622,653.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,063,087.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,748 shares of company stock worth $13,640,517 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALRM stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.22. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.33.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.61.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

