Bulldog Investors LLP Invests $487,000 in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LWAC)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LWAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 0.22% of Locust Walk Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $952,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Locust Walk Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.89 during trading hours on Friday. 2,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,316. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82. Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

