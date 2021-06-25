Bulldog Investors LLP Makes New Investment in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLTSU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth $176,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth $212,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,724,000.

Get Bright Lights Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BLTSU remained flat at $$10.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.05.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.