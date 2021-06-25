Bulldog Investors LLP Makes New Investment in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000.

In other Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II news, CEO Suying Liu sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MCADU stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $10.80. 10,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,301. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.86.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

