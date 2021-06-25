Bulldog Investors LLP Purchases New Position in Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC)

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,000. Yellowstone Acquisition makes up approximately 1.3% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 2.52% of Yellowstone Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YSAC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth $249,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth $208,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth $140,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition by 99.3% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 552,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 275,073 shares during the period. 51.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yellowstone Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ YSAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. 27,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,420. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.04. Yellowstone Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.93.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Yellowstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellowstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.