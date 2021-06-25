Bulldog Investors LLP Purchases Shares of 176,638 Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU)

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 176,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $2,651,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $1,062,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $2,868,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $2,010,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $991,000.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

Shares of Jack Creek Investment stock remained flat at $$10.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.