Bulldog Investors LLP Purchases Shares of 60,000 CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

OTCMKTS:CFFVU traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.05. 11,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,347. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.00.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.