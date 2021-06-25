Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,791 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Bunge by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 198,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after buying an additional 46,568 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Bunge by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 536,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,552,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of BG opened at $80.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.93. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.