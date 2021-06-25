Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BZLFY. Peel Hunt raised Bunzl to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bunzl from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

BZLFY opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. Bunzl has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.2182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.68. Bunzl’s payout ratio is presently 47.39%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

