Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,264 ($29.58). Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 2,245 ($29.33), with a volume of 772,395 shares.

BRBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burberry Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,782.50 ($23.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of £9.09 billion and a PE ratio of 24.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,138.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a GBX 42.50 ($0.56) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.31%.

Burberry Group Company Profile (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

