C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Now Covered by Analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition

Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $37.28 on Thursday. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $566,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $566,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $28,078.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,011.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,510 shares of company stock valued at $622,654 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 37.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,097,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,598,000 after purchasing an additional 567,767 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,370,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,184,000 after purchasing an additional 54,901 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $40,135,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 497,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 53,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.