Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 384,609 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 331,726 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

COG opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.13.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

COG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

