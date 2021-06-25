Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.30 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.10 million.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.27. Cactus has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.98 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cactus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cactus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.