Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Now Covered by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.92.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $135.02 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.63.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,075,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,086,475.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,214 shares of company stock worth $36,085,406. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

