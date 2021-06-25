Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) will post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 79%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cal-Maine Foods.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

CALM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.06. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $46.66. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of -0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 94,569 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.