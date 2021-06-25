CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.25 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.78. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on CalAmp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

