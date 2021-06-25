Callisto Network Price Tops $0.0089 on Top Exchanges (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $22.87 million and approximately $107,024.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,847.94 or 0.05614569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00123732 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.