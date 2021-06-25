Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at $8,736,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 640,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,404,000 after buying an additional 63,467 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 59.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 693.2% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 150,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,488,000 after buying an additional 131,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 40.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 120.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.50.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

