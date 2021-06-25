Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,440 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.29.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $134.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.