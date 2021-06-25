Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives $49.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.44.

CPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th.

CPB stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 13.6% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

