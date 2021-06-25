Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPB opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

