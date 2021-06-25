Canaccord Genuity Lowers Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$12.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.70 to C$13.30 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Lundin Mining to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.06.

LUN opened at C$11.06 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.68 and a 12 month high of C$16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of C$8.17 billion and a PE ratio of 15.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.60.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$126,426.78. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$372,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 470,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,104,383.90. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

