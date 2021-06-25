Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Apron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Shares of APRN opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.19. The company has a market cap of $79.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Blue Apron has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 68.94%.

In related news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,165 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $29,098.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,147.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,107 shares of company stock valued at $57,145. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Blue Apron by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Blue Apron by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 27.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.