Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC)

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 44 ($0.57) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.62% from the stock’s current price.
MERC stock opened at GBX 34.75 ($0.45) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. Mercia Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17.08 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37 ($0.48). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.96. The firm has a market cap of £152.94 million and a PE ratio of -12.41.
Mercia Asset Management Company Profile
