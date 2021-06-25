Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC)

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 44 ($0.57) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.62% from the stock’s current price.

MERC stock opened at GBX 34.75 ($0.45) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. Mercia Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17.08 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37 ($0.48). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.96. The firm has a market cap of £152.94 million and a PE ratio of -12.41.

Mercia Asset Management Company Profile

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

