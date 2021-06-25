Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 826 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% in the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $167.34 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $194.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.76.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

